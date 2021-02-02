Jackson City Council calls out racial inequties in state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city leaders have had enough when it comes to the struggles of the city’s Black population getting the COVID-19 shot.
On Tuesday, the city council approved a resolution declaring that racial inequities in the availability of COVID-19 vaccines in Mississippi must end.
“The virus is, as I said before, is a killer,” said Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes. “We have numerous senior citizens that want to be vaccinated, but they cannot get on the list.”
Stokes authored the measure to get the state’s attention when it comes to the challenges poorer Black residents in the city face in seeking the vaccination.
Among challenges, he said poor residents who rely on public transportation are unable to travel out of the county to a vaccination site.
“Most of them ride the bus and the buses aren’t taking you to Rankin County,” he said. “We need fairness in this situation.”
He also questioned why it took so long for the Mississippi State Department of Health to set up a vaccination drive-through site in Hinds County.
Hinds County is the most populated county in the state, while Jackson is the state’s largest city.
However, Jackson was not among the first 18 drive-through sites set up.
Instead, the Smith-Wills location only came several weeks into the state’s vaccination efforts.
“We heard over and over again how Jackson was leading the state in cases. Then, when they decided to have locations to give the shots, you have to Rankin County to Trustmark Park,” he said. “Why is it that you have to go outside the city of Jackson?”
On Monday, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba criticized the state’s vaccine rollout, saying it “depends on a level of privilege.”
“Whether intentionally or not, it is discriminatory in this sense: that it depends on a level of privilege. It requires (someone) to go online to set up an appointment. That would depend on someone having computer or Internet access,” he said. “A lot of locations around the state have been drive-through locations. That depends on someone having transportation to do that.”
Chief of Staff Safiya Omari said the city is working with the state to establish a second vaccination site, one that would be “in a central place where people can get there through public transportation.”
She said the city was meeting with state health officials Wednesday to determine whether it would receive an initial 1,000 doses of the vaccine. She did not say when the vaccines would be made available, if the city’s request was granted, or where another vaccine site would be located.
