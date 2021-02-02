Hinds Co. supervisor calls domestic violence allegations against wife ‘complete fabrications’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One week after domestic violence allegations began swirling around Hinds County Supervisor David Archie and his wife, the supervisor told reporters nothing like that happened at all.
“It was a fabricated lie that was sold to the people of this city, as well as this county,” the District 2 supervisor said Monday at a press conference he called to address the allegations. “I love my wife, Niya Hopkins Archie, as well as my children. They are what is most important to me.”
Through court documents, Niya painted a picture of a husband who not only threatened to hurt her recently, but did so continuously over the course of their fourteen-year marriage.
Those documents came after a Jan. 23 domestic incident at the couple’s Clubview Drive home.
In a peace bond filed a few days after the incident, Niya told justice court officials that the supervisor threatened to harm her but his nephew stopped it, implying something physical was about to happen.
Archie refuted that claim Monday.
“On that particular day, David L Archie did not scratch, touch, push or hit my wife. No domestic violence occurred. Period,” Archie said.
A witness affidavit obtained exclusively by 3 On Your Side indicates one of David’s relatives, Martin Archie, said the supervisor did not commit any verbal or physical acts against his wife.
David Archie said that his wife came home late that day after being out all night the night before.
When he asked her where she had been, she cursed him out, Archie said.
He also gave his version of what happened once police arrived at their home that day.
“They asked my wife what took place. And she told them the only thing that took place is that I placed her clothes outside of that gate on their property,” Archie said, referring to the video released by Niya that showed Archie tossing clothes outside the home. “When it was asked whether or not I had put my hands on her and whether or not I had touched her, none of that took place. And that is why the police did not place me under arrest.”
Two days after the peace bond, Niya filed for divorce, citing “cruel and inhuman treatment” as one of the reasons.
3 On Your Side also learned Monday that Niya filed an emergency restraining order against her husband.
David Archie didn’t address those filings, instead telling reporters he was the victim.
“I was attacked by fabricated lies in a fabricated story in order to destroy my character and to destroy my my career as well as all the good work that I’ve done for the citizens of Hinds County,” Archie said.
Though Archie has not yet been charged in this case, some on social media say the supervisor should be removed from his position.
The Mississippi Constitution states that a person can’t hold office if they’re convicted of a felony, but outside of that, there aren’t any other situations where alleged violent conduct, in this case, would be grounds for removal.
Supervisors also don’t have the power to vote to remove one of their own, either. Only voters have that power at the ballot box.
