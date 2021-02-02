First Alert Forecast: continued chill Tuesday; brief warm-up ahead

TUESDAY: Another chilly start to your Tuesday – expect highs generally in the lower to middle 50s; though upper 40s will be possible north of I-20 amid morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Skies will generally clear overnight, allowing for lows to drop into the middle to upper 20s; near 30 to the south.
WEDNESDAY: Transient high pressure will move over the area mid-week - after a cold, frosty start in the 20s in many areas, we’ll manage highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s by the afternoon hours amid mostly sunny skies. Clouds will gradually increase overnight with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will continue to warm up through the latter part of the week – ahead of our next weather maker due in by Thursday night into Friday. Highs will near 70 on Thursday with a breezy southerly wind. This will be ahead of our rain chances and cool down heading into the upcoming weekend. Lingering showers may linger through Saturday before an Arctic airmass ushers in highs in the 40s again by Sunday and Monday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
