First Alert Forecast: continued chill Tuesday; brief warm-up ahead

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will continue to warm up through the latter part of the week – ahead of our next weather maker due in by Thursday night into Friday. Highs will near 70 on Thursday with a breezy southerly wind. This will be ahead of our rain chances and cool down heading into the upcoming weekend. Lingering showers may linger through Saturday before an Arctic airmass ushers in highs in the 40s again by Sunday and Monday.