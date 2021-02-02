City of Jackson looking into possible curfew for everyone under 18 as violent crime rises

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Just over a month into the new year, the homicide count for the Capital City is in the double digits with 14.
When it comes to finding the root of why violent crimes are happening at an alarming rate in Jackson, former U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst said he first looks at the leadership of Mayor Choke Antar Lumumba and his polices implemented towards law enforcement.
“Right now those policies, whether it’s naming police officers who are involved in shootings, or like the policy of not pursuing criminals, residents in the city of Jackson and police officers can see that those policies do not work and they actually make us less safe in Jackson,” said Hurst.
Hurst served as the Chief Officer of the State for the past three and a half years.
While in office, he said he offered different federal programs, such as Operation Legend to help the city fight crime.
Hurst said the mayor denied the help, and claims the Lumumba didn’t want to work with his office.
“I think you may start seeing the mayor come on board because there is a new administration,” said Hurst. “Let’s get to the bottom of this, it comes down sometimes to pride. Sometimes individuals don’t want to work with other individuals who are different and perceived in a different political class even though they have the same goal of reducing violent crimes in Jackson.”
Mayor Lumumba refutes those claims.
“Mike Hurst never came to me with a program to work with me,” said Lumumba. “Mike Hurst went to everyone else but me trying to work with them.”
The mayor said he won’t turn down help from anyone when it comes to finding real solutions to to combat crime.
However, he said it must be the right kind of help, which he said he never received from Hurst.
“What he was offering was a militarized state within our city and not any programmatic solutions,” said Lumumba. “I offered a long list of issues that he could help with, and he did not find time to even call me back on any of those issues. I’m not interested in any back-and-forth between any elected official or anyone else. I’m interested in the solutions and I want those and I want those people who have solutions and have real programmatic solutions to bring them forth.”
With teenagers being involved in many of the crimes, Lumumba said the city Is looking to work with partners such as the Boys and Girls Club to keep the youth occupied with something positive.
The mayor also said the city attorney’s office is looking at the possibility of creating a curfew for everyone under the age of 18.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.