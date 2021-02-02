City of Jackson looking into possible curfew for everyone under 18 as violent crime rises

“What he was offering was a militarized state within our city and not any programmatic solutions,” said Lumumba. “I offered a long list of issues that he could help with, and he did not find time to even call me back on any of those issues. I’m not interested in any back-and-forth between any elected official or anyone else. I’m interested in the solutions and I want those and I want those people who have solutions and have real programmatic solutions to bring them forth.”