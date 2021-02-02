Burglary suspect shot, killed by police in Meridian

The scene of the shooting in Meridian. (Source: WTOK)
By WLBT Digital | February 2, 2021 at 12:19 PM CST - Updated February 2 at 12:25 PM

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - An officer-involved shooting happened late Tuesday morning in Meridian, WTOK reports.

Police say a possible burglary suspect was shot and killed near the intersection of 13th Street and 30th Avenue after a foot chase. One officer was treated for lacerations.

Police Chief Chris Read released this statement:

“This is an active investigation. We are conducting our due diligence. More information will be provided when it becomes available.”

