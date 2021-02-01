WATCH: Pike Co. judge attacked during court

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Chaos erupted in Pike County Justice Court last month.
According to Enterprise-Journal, Judge Aubrey Rimes was holding court on January 7 when the incident occurred.
Sidney Newsome, 27, was in court charged with domestic violence.
Surveillance video shows Newsom struggling with the bailiff before throwing a stack of papers at the judge.
Eventually, the judge restrains Newsome before he is taken away.
A woman and young man, who officials said are Newsome’s mother and brother, approached during the struggle.
Deputies came streaming in, taking away Newsome and his brother, who was also put in handcuffs.
Rimes charged Newsome with contempt of court, and Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Bellipanni said he will probably be charged with simple assault.
At a board meeting, supervisors met with judges, constables and sheriff’s officers to discuss how to better protect court proceedings in the future.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.