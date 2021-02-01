Vicksburg player is 3rd Mississippian to become a millionaire from state lottery

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Powerball player in Vicksburg is now $1 million richer!
According to the Mississippi Lottery, the ticket sold at Fastway at 1217 Cherry Street in Vicksburg for the Saturday, January 30, drawing.
The player did not choose the Power Play option and chose to remain anonymous.
“We are pleased to welcome another millionaire in Mississippi,” said the Mississippi Lottery Corporation in a statement Monday.
Saturday’s $1 million winner is now the third millionaire to win in Mississippi and the first who has won playing Powerball.
The two previous Mississippi millionaires won on Mega Millions.
