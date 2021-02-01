Local teen set to attend Harvard, hopes to one day earn his Ph.D.

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison Central High senior has been awarded a full scholarship to Harvard University and he made it happen even in this pandemic!
“This is one of the sweaters my mom got me for Christmas because Christmas came right after I got accepted into Harvard,” Christian Gines said, showing off his new gear.
The Madison Central senior was recently accepted into the prestigious university - a dream come true for the 18-year-old who has been an honors student his entire life.
“I think it’s an honor because when you look at everybody who has been accepted into Harvard, it’s a prestige but it’s also not a burden but something I should be giving back to my community,” he stated.
On top of getting into Harvard, the local teen recently found out that he would be getting his tuition and educational expenses paid for as well.
Christian is one of fifteen Cameron Impact Scholars from across the country to obtain the scholarship for the year 2021.
He said he found the scholarship while scrolling through TikToK and told his mom he should apply for it. He then spent two days writing 7 essays.
Christian’s principal says he is a class act.
“Christian has earned it,” said Sean Brewer, principal of Madison Central High. “He is certainly one of our top students here and it doesn’t surprise me.”
Christian has big plans once he gets to Harvard, hoping to major in Government and African-American Studies. He then hopes to attend law school and obtain his Ph.D. in African-American Studies.
The young scholar offers this advice to other young Mississippians looking to achieve their college dreams:
“Just put in that work and you will be great. Not everyone is going to go to Harvard. You can be great and go to an HBCU... You make your college experience, the college doesn’t make you and you will be great wherever you go.”
