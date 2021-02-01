Jackson seeking 2K COVID-19 vaccines from the state to give to Black community

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is seeking 2,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to help inoculate members of the African American community.
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba discussed the city’s efforts at a council work session on Monday.
He said the ultimate goal is to host a vaccination day, where members of the Black community could receive the shots.
“To have the impact we need to have, we need to have a vaccination day,” he said.
The news comes as the state struggles to make inroads in vaccinating members of minority communities.
Lumumba blames part of the problem on the fact that the state’s vaccination process “depends on a level of privilege.”
“Whether intentionally or not, it is discriminatory in this sense: that it depends on a level of privilege. It requires (someone) to go online to set up an appointment. That would depend on someone having computer or Internet access. A lot of locations around the state have been drive-through locations. That depends on someone having transportation to do that,” he said.
The state has 21 drive-through sites located across the state. However, it was weeks before a mass vaccination site was opened in Jackson, the state’s most populous city, with a nearly 82 percent Black population.
“I want to make it clear that this is discriminatory, but I also want to make it clear that there is recognition on the leadership that this is taking place,” he told the council. “They acknowledged this and mentioned it to me before we could even bring it up.”
It was not known if or when the city would receive the doses. The state receives, on average, about 37,000 doses of the vaccine each week. Of that amount, about 30,000 is diverted to the state’s drive-through centers. Much of the remaining doses are distributed to health partners throughout the state.
