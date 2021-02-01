Jackson mayor says he’s received death threats over efforts to curb gun violence

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said his efforts to curb gun violence in the capital city have led to him getting death threats at home and work.
Lumumba discussed the threats made against him during a discussion about gun violence, and about the large number of gun shows held in Jackson.
“Something I’ve never mentioned to people is that I’ve received death threats at City Hall. I’ve received death threats at our home ... And that’s not a problem for me,” he said. “But if we’re serious about this issue, we need more than the rhetoric of the people who talk about what can be an easy scapegoat to the issue of crime and really put their actions where their mouths are in terms of what they’re willing to do to stop seeing the crime within our communities.”
The mayor held a press conference on February 1, where he discussed, among other things, the rising number of homicides in Jackson. Thirteen were reported in the month of January.
Lumumba didn’t say who made the threats but mentioned the threats in a discussion related to his criticism of gun shows.
The mayor doubled down on those claims Monday.
“We are seeing gun show after gun show after gun show in our community. Guns are too readily available to people who ... either lack the maturity to have them or they’re being possessed in an illegal fashion, which makes them more prone to be used in nefarious ways,” he said.
Lumumba couldn’t be reached for a follow-up comment.
