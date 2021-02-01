Jackson considers purchasing UV equipment to sanitize public spaces

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson could soon be using ultraviolet light to fight the coronavirus.
At its meeting Tuesday, the city council will consider entering a contract with Ultraviolet CDE Sanitation and Technology LLC to purchase ultraviolet sanitation equipment for use at public facilities.
The contract would be for $35,000 and would be for a stationary unit that could sanitize a 400-square-foot space in 30 to 60 seconds.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the expense could actually help cut cleanup costs related to COVID-19.
Jackson spends thousands of dollars to purchase chemicals to sanitize public spaces in an effort to kill the virus.
No chemicals would be needed to run the UV devices. However, bulbs would need to be purchased every five years or so.
“We are continuing spending a lot of money for cleanup for our facilities,” he said. “We need to find ways to offset that cost.
“Essentially we’re trying to try this out and there is a possibility we can come back and acknowledge the need to buy more products.”
The council will consider the contract at its February 2 meeting. The meeting is slated for 10 a.m., at Jackson City Hall.
Lumumba said the device would be used to clean high-traffic areas, such as police precincts.
“One of the early suggestions (was to use it) in our police departments … You know our officers come into contact with the public quite frequently,” he said. “I don’t think we have a shortage of facilities where we could utilize it.”
Tony Gines, the owner of Ultraviolet CDE, said that unlike chemicals, UVC technology kills the virus and destroys its DNA and RNA. “One of the most important things is stopping the replication of the virus, which is what we’re constantly seeing,” he said.
Gines said the technology can also be used in Thalia Mara Hall and at other historical facilities, saying the UV light would not deteriorate artifacts or surfaces the city is trying to preserve.
He said Jackson State University has already purchased a number of the devices and said training would be provided to city employees.
