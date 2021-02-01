First Alert Forecast: chilly. blustery Monday; gradual warm-up this week

MONDAY: In the wake of our strong front, expect a mix of clouds and sun amid brisk breezes – gusting up to 30 mph. Highs will generally run in the 40s to lower 50s through the afternoon hours after starting off in the 30s. Skies will stay mostly to partly clear with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s overnight.
TUESDAY: Another chilly and frosty start to your Tuesday – expect highs generally in the lower to middle 50s; though upper 40s will be possible north of I-20 amid partly cloudy skies. Skies will generally clear overnight, allowing for lows to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will continue to warm up through the latter part of the week – ahead of our next weather maker due in by Thursday night into Friday. Highs will near 60 Wednesday, 70 on Thursday ahead of our rain chances and cool down heading into the upcoming weekend. Lingering showers may linger on Saturday before a big cool down ushers in highs in the 40s again by Sunday and Monday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
