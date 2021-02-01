First Alert Forecast: brighter skies on the way for Tuesday

By the end of the week and into the weekend, two cold fronts will likely swing through. One could pass through on Friday and will likely bring showers to the region by the end of the work week. The second cold front will move in right behind the first on over the weekend. While rain isn’t expected with this one, we could see quite the cool down by the end of the weekend and into next week. We’ll have exact specifics on these systems closer to time, but some of the coldest conditions that we have seen this winter season are looking possible.