First Alert Forecast: brighter skies on the way for Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been a frigid and blustery start to the month of February and to the start of the work week today. Tonight, you can expect cold conditions with overnight lows to drop to near 30 degrees under partly cloudy skies. More sunshine is expected into tomorrow along with warmer temperatures. Highs during the afternoon hours tomorrow will likely be in the lower 50′s. We are expecting to see highs trend warmer through the week. By Thursday, we could be on the mild side with highs in the upper 60′s to near 70 degrees, but the warmer conditions won’t last for too long.
By the end of the week and into the weekend, two cold fronts will likely swing through. One could pass through on Friday and will likely bring showers to the region by the end of the work week. The second cold front will move in right behind the first on over the weekend. While rain isn’t expected with this one, we could see quite the cool down by the end of the weekend and into next week. We’ll have exact specifics on these systems closer to time, but some of the coldest conditions that we have seen this winter season are looking possible.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.