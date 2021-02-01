Father accused of killing toddler in court this week, wife already found guilty

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The trial begins this week for a father accused in the death of his 14-month-old toddler.
Morris Bevily will appear inside a Claiborne County courtroom days after a jury found his wife, T’Kia Bevily, guilty of capital murder.
Investigators say T’Kia Bevily was the child’s step-mother.
Investigators say little Jurayah Smith died of multiple blunt-force injuries to her head while in the couple’s custody in 2017.
The child’s mother, Dedreuna Smith, found her daughter Jurayah lifeless in her father’s home, deputies say.
While it has taken longer than she expected, Smith was relieved after the first trial.
“We got justice, baby girl,” she said. “That’s all we were waiting on. I’m going to dance with you as soon as I get to the grave.”
And Smith said she’s expecting justice to prevail again this week.
T’Kia Beverly is awaiting sentencing.
