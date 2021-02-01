Dr. Fauci to participate in Tougaloo College COVID-19 panel discussion

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you want your vaccine questions answered by one of the nation’s forefront leaders on the coronavirus, you better act quick.
The deadline to submit questions for a virtual panel discussion featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci is Feb. 2 at midnight.
Tougaloo College is hosting a virtual panel discussion on February 12, to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 vaccine on minorities in the state.
Questions must be submitted by 12 p.m., February 2, to OHWC@tougaloo.edu.
The program will be livestreamed via Tougaloo’s Youtube channel, www.youtube.com/user/channeltougaloo.
Featured panelists include Fauci, who is head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease, Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, Dr. Obie McNair, physician, and chief operating officer of Central Mississippi Health Services and Dr. Myrna Alexander, a cardiologist with the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
The program is being held as the state continues to struggle to vaccinate members of the African American community.
However, only 17 percent of those receiving shots have been African American. Meanwhile, African Americans make up nearly 40 percent of the state’s population.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.