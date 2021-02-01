Dozens of streets up for repaving as part of Madison County 2021 road plan

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Approximately 45 Madison County streets are on the shortlist when it comes to repaving during the 2021 calendar year.
On Monday, the board of supervisors approved the county’s 2021 road plan.
The plan includes some 45 streets that could be repaved this calendar year, as well as two road widening projects and two road construction projects.
The widening project include sections of Bozeman Road and Dewees Road, while the road construction projects are phase one and two of Reunion Parkway.
As for the repaving, County Engineer Tim Bryan said being on the list doesn’t guarantee it will be repaved but said it must be part of the plan to be considered.
“These are the roads that have the potential to be paved. If they’re not in the plan, they can’t be funded, under state statute,” said County Engineer Tim Bryan. “The board can go back and modify it any time they want, but (the road) has to be on the list.”
The overlays will be paid for with a combination of bond money and local dollars.
Late last year, supervisors approved issuing $5 million in bonds and set aside another $1.3 million in county dollars to cover costs, Bryan said.
Roads were picked by the supervisors, in conjunction with the county engineer.
“We look at the condition, the amount of traffic and looked at some subdivisions. We tried to give some love to the subdivisions that haven’t had roads paved in a while,” Bryan said.
The county engineer hopes the repaving can begin in the spring and is expected to advertise for bids for the first batch of streets in the next two weeks.
Streets included in that contract will include those with curb and gutter, which will require a mill and overlay.
Milling a road includes removing the existing top layer of asphalt, so a new layer can be poured. Bryan said milling is needed on those streets, to ensure the new asphalt is flush with the curb.
“We want to make sure it’s not higher,” he said. “It’s an aesthetic thing.”
Additionally, the county doesn’t have the equipment to do the milling in-house.
The widening is needed to meet the demands of new development in the area.
In January, the board of supervisors brought on Mendrop Engineering Resources to do a survey of the roadway.
The Bozeman project calls for widening the roadway from two lanes to four lanes between Mississippi Highway 463 and Gluckstadt Road. The first phase will run from Reunion Parkway to Gluckstadt.
“It’s going to look like Highland Colony Parkway when we’re done,” he said.
Supervisors purchased several pieces of right-of-way needed for the work in January, as well as another piece of right-of-way at its February 1 meeting.
Right-of-way work also continues for the Reunion Parkway Phase Two project. In January, the board approved hiring Integrated Right-of-Way, of Madison, to begin surveying the properties needed for the Reunion Phase Two.
That contract is for $41,400. The firm will be responsible for surveying, determining the value, and making offers for the six parcels needed for the Reunion work.
Bryan hopes that the acquisition process could wrap up this year. “If the property owners accept our offers, it could be done in a little as two months,” he said.
Construction on the second phase could begin next year.
The second phase, which is expected to cost between $24 and $24.5 million, would run from Reunion Parkway at Bozeman Road to Parkway East, near D1 Training in Madison, County Engineer Tim Bryan said. It would include the construction of a flyover bridge over I-55.
