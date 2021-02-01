Auditor: Fmr. Aberdeen mayor pleads guilty to embezzling $3,500, facing prison time

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Mayor Maurice Howard pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges more than a year after his arrest, where he denied the charges against him.
The state auditor’s office said Howard appeared before a judge Monday, accused of being paid advance checks for attending meetings on behalf of the city, but never actually attending the events.
Investigators say Howard stole nearly $3,500 from Aberdeen taxpayers.
State Auditor Shad White issued the following statement regarding court proceedings in Monroe County Monday:
“I am pleased this morning that Mr. Howard, who stole from the people of Aberdeen, has been removed from office and has pleaded guilty to a felony. When a politician takes public money for their own benefit and lies about it, it’s important to remember there are victims. The victims are the taxpayers and the people of the city. I’m grateful for the work of the district attorney’s office and my investigators for bringing this case to a conclusion.”
Howard faces up to $25,000 in fines and 100 years in prison.
