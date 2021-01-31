Coroner: Two killed, one teen injured in shooting on West St.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were killed in a shooting on West Street in Jackson.
Just before 5 p.m. a video was posted to social media showing what appeared to be a shot up vehicle with an injured person inside.
Moments later, police swarmed West Street and Mitchell Avenue with blue lights.
Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart later confirmed that two people were shot at this location. Their identities are currently unknown, they did not have identification on them at the time of the shooting.
Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department said that one of the men was shot in the head and one one was shot in the neck area. They were sitting inside a vehicle that was reported stolen earlier in the day.
A 17-year-old male was also shot in the shoulder. He was in the same vehicle and was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story.
