JSU women pull away late to beat MVSU

JACKSON, Miss. - The Jackson State women’s basketball team played with refreshed and replenished energy, scoring the victory Saturday night against Mississippi Valley State 81-63.
With a starting line-up consisting of Keshuna Luckett, Elexis Peyton, J’Niya Tallie, Dayzsha Rogan, and Lisa Leslie Award nominee Ameshya Williams, the Lady Tigers started fast and opened up a 19-14 first quarter lead. At the end of the first half Williams tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds in total, making it her eighth double-double of the season.
The Lady Tigers trailed at halftime and regained their momentum back in the third quarter, bringing the game to a tie at the two-minute mark. The Tigers worked together to finish out the fourth quarter and ultimately win the game. Williams and Rogan tied in total points with 27 points each. Luckett followed with 11 points.
Altogether, JSU shot 34-for-65, grabbed 40 rebounds, and handed out 13 assists. The Lady Tigers improved 7-5 overall and 6-1 in the conference.
When asked the key to producing the performance seen by fans, JSU head coach Tomekia Reed answered, “We weren’t in a panic or rush, and that helped us to handle the ball better…we knew it would be a struggle, we knew we would be outnumbered and have several subs, but we were strategic.”
JSU returns to home court Monday at 5:30 p.m. against the Golden Lions of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
