JSU men beat MVSU by 50 points

JACKSON, Miss. - The Jackson State men’s basketball team smoothly rose to victory over Mississippi Valley State Saturday evening by a final score of 106-56. The Tiger’s dominated early within the first minutes of the game, significantly maintaining the lead and finishing the half 42-18.
Tristan Jarrett co-led the half with eight points while Jayveous McKinnis led as well with eight points, 11 rebounds, and 2-2 from the field. Freshman Ken Evans also contributed seven points in the first half. Following the break, Jarrett and McKinnis continued to lead the team attributing the most points to the score and rebounds, respectively.
The Tiger’s effortlessly kept the lead well over 20 points the majority of the second half and pushed the score into triple digits with a three-pointer at the 1:22 mark from Jalani Bell. The score solidified the contest, defeating Valley by a final score 106-56 to give the Tigers a fifty point win.
The energy picked up within the last three minutes of the game with a notable dunk from Darryl Jordan and a three pointer from Evans. Evans finished the game with 14 points, 5-of-6 from the free throw line, and two assists.
JSU transfer Isaiah Williams held his own throughout the game as well, contributing 12 total points, while finishing 6-of-9 from the free throw line. As a team, the Tiger’s totaled 38 points from the paint, 42 points from the bench, and had 46 fast break points.
The Tigers improve to 3-5 overall on the season and 3-0 in the SWAC. The Tiger’s return to the court Monday night to face off against the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.