First Alert Forecast: cold conditions expected into work week on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The showers that moved through last night and into early this morning have cleared for the most part. A lingering shower could be possible around the area this morning. Today, high temperatures will be in the upper 50′s to middle 60′s under mainly to partly cloudy skies. Highs will likely occur this morning and up until noon or so before we see temperatures gradually cool down throughout the day as cold air filers into the area. Temperatures overnight will drop back into the middle 30′s.
It will be a dry, but a cold start to the work week tomorrow. High temperatures will likely struggle to reach 50 degrees in most spots. The cold and chilly conditions will be short-lived. Temperatures will be trending warmer throughout the work week. We could see the lower 70′s by Thursday.
Dry conditions are expected up until Thursday before rain returns. Another cold front is expected to move in likely by late Thursday and into Friday. This will introduce the chance for showers and possibly a few storms back into the forecast. We’ll have more specifics on timing and impacts from this system as we get closer.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.