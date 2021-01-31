First Alert Forecast: cold conditions expected into work week on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The showers that moved through last night and into early this morning have cleared for the most part. A lingering shower could be possible around the area this morning. Today, high temperatures will be in the upper 50′s to middle 60′s under mainly to partly cloudy skies. Highs will likely occur this morning and up until noon or so before we see temperatures gradually cool down throughout the day as cold air filers into the area. Temperatures overnight will drop back into the middle 30′s.