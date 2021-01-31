First Alert Forecast: chilly conditions expected overnight & into Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s noticeably cooler out this evening compared to this morning. A cold front passed through the area a short time ago and colder air is gradually being ushered in behind the front across the region. Tonight, overnight lows will fall to the middle 30′s under mainly cloudy skies. Breezy conditions are also expected to continue into tonight and into tomorrow as well. Make sure to grab the coat or jacket as you’re heading out the door tomorrow! It will be quite chilly all day long on Monday. High temperatures will likely range from the middle 40′s to lower 50′s for much of the area. Clouds will likely still be around for much of tomorrow, but breaks of sunshine are possible.