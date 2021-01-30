First Alert Forecast: showers likely for tonight, drier conditions expected for Sunday

Colder air will push in over the course of the day tomorrow, so expect temperatures to gradually cool down during the afternoon and evening hours. It will be a dry, but cold start to the upcoming work week on Monday with highs in the 40′s to near 50 degrees. The cold conditions will be short lived. High temperatures will trend warmer throughout the week to near 70 degrees on Thursday. Another cold front will push in by late Thursday and into Friday bringing the chance for more showers and possibly a few storms to the end of the work week.