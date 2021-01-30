First Alert Forecast: showers likely for tonight, drier conditions expected for Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s cloudy and breezy out this evening. Sustained winds are around 10 to 20 MPH, but gusts could be as high at 30 MPH at times into tonight. A cold front will swing in tonight brining scattered showers later this evening and into early tomorrow morning. We should see the rain exit by the time most of us wake up tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will likely stay in the 50′s for most of the area. It could be breezy at times into tomorrow as well with highs tomorrow ranging from the upper 50′s to lower 60′s.
Colder air will push in over the course of the day tomorrow, so expect temperatures to gradually cool down during the afternoon and evening hours. It will be a dry, but cold start to the upcoming work week on Monday with highs in the 40′s to near 50 degrees. The cold conditions will be short lived. High temperatures will trend warmer throughout the week to near 70 degrees on Thursday. Another cold front will push in by late Thursday and into Friday bringing the chance for more showers and possibly a few storms to the end of the work week.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.