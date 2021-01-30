First Alert Forecast: chance for showers return into this evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s chilly out this morning with temperatures in the 30′s and 40′s area-wide. Expect highs today in the middle 60′s by this afternoon under main to partly cloudy skies. A few spotty showers are possible this afternoon and early evening as a cold front moves approaches the region, but the bulk of the rain won’t move in until later tonight. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather isn’t anticipated with this system. It could be gusty at times throughout the day with gusts up to 30 MPH.