First Alert Forecast: chance for showers return into this evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s chilly out this morning with temperatures in the 30′s and 40′s area-wide. Expect highs today in the middle 60′s by this afternoon under main to partly cloudy skies. A few spotty showers are possible this afternoon and early evening as a cold front moves approaches the region, but the bulk of the rain won’t move in until later tonight. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather isn’t anticipated with this system. It could be gusty at times throughout the day with gusts up to 30 MPH.
The rain should exit by early morning tomorrow. Breaks of sunshine could be possible on Sunday with temperatures gradually cooling down throughout the day as colder air pushes in behind the front.
We’ll start the week dry and cold on Monday with highs in the 40′s. Dry conditions will continue through mid-week with highs gradually warming to near 70 by Thursday. Another cold front could move in by Thursday and Friday brining another round of rain by the end of the week along with another cool down.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.