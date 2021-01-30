Concerns surround JPD’s leadership as violent crimes continue to rise

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Violent crimes continue to happen at an alarming rate throughout Jackson.
Now, some Jackson City Council members are questioning the leadership of the city’s top cop.
The city council could potentially have a no-confidence vote on Tuesday aimed at Chief James Davis and the Jackson Police Department.
Yellow crime tape, evidence markers, and devastating crime scenes are becoming a familiar sight in Jackson.
Jackson resident Daniel Shaw says the sights are disturbing.
“It’s upsetting, but it’s unfortunately not surprising at this point,” Shaw said.
He has lived in the city for nearly two decades and says that he’s tired of the deadly violence, year after year.
He said, “It’s sad. You want to feel safe and you want others to be safe.”
During next week’s city council meeting, city leaders will discuss and possibly vote on the department’s leadership through a no-confidence vote.
That vote would not cause Chief James Davis to lose his job, instead, it will send a message that the council is unsatisfied with the way the department is responding to the uptick in violence.
It will also send a message that they want to see more action taken to find a solution to help curb the crime.
Shaw says he agrees with the city’s approach.
“I would love new leadership, better leadership,” he said. “Sometimes new leadership doesn’t always result in better leadership. So, I think if we could get better leadership that’s always a good thing.”
In 2020, the city saw its deadliest year with 128 homicides. So far this year, the city’s homicide is already in double digits and ahead of last year’s pace.
