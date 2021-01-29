Woman found guilty of murdering toddler

CLAIBORNE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Claiborne County jury found T’Kia Bevily guilty of capital murder Friday.
Bevily is accused of killing 14-month-old Jurayah Smith in October 2017.
Investigators say Jurayah received multiple blunt-force injuries to her head and was killed while in custody of T’kia and Morris Bevily.
Morris Bevily will be on trial beginning February 1. Morris is the father of Jurayah, and T’Kia the stepmother.
“I could not be prouder of my prosecution team which brought Jurayah’s murderer to justice,” District Attorney Daniella M. Shorter said. “Now Jurayah’s family can finally have some peace knowing that T’Kia Bevily will be in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.”
Morris and T’Kia Bevily were charged with the murder in 2019 after a long wait by Jurayah’s mother Dedreuna Smith.
“Not to have her here and just to look at videos, it is just unspeakable,” Smith said after the arrests.
It’s unclear when Bevily will face sentencing.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.