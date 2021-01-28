Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today’s high reached 52, which is 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. Average high is 57 this time of year and the average low is 36. We can expect a little breeze and partly cloudy skies overnight, which should allow low temperatures to drop into the lower 30s by morning. Some patchy frost is possible. Sunshine mixed with clouds will warm us into the upper 50s Friday afternoon. The weekend will be warmer with highs in the 60s and a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Some showers are possible later Saturday, Saturday night and into Sunday morning. No severe weather is expected and you can expect another dip in temperatures for early next week. Highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s with dry weather. The next weather maker will come our way later next week with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Sunrise is 6:56am and the sunset is 5:31pm.