Teen charged with felony assault after allegedly biting Mississippi police officer
By WLBT Digital | January 29, 2021 at 2:49 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 2:49 PM

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI/WLBT) - A teen in Macon is accused of biting a Columbus police officer.

Demon Clopton Jr., 18, is charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer and several misdemeanors, including resisting arrest.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says officers went to pick-up Clopton for Macon police and that’s when Clopton allegedly bit the officer.

Shelton tells WCBI that Clopton was the victim in a December shooting.

Macon investigators are charging Clopton with aggravated assault, armed robbery and breaking and entering.

He remains in the Lowndes County jail.

