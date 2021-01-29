Sen. Wicker opposes call for fence around U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (WLBT) - U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) is in opposition of a proposed fence around the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
The idea of permanent fencing around the Capitol was suggested by Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman in response to the January 6 riot.
According to CNN, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser condemned the idea and said the city will not “accept extra troops or permanent fencing as a long-term fixture in D.C.”
Wicker says the idea would interfere with the public’s ability to visit with lawmakers.
He does, however, say the riot increased the need for better coordination among Capitol police officers.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.