Sen. Wicker opposes call for fence around U.S. Capitol
FBI officers work security for the inauguration of President Joe Biden on the East Front of the Capitol after inauguration ceremonies, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Jacob Gallant | January 29, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST - Updated January 29 at 10:20 AM

WASHINGTON (WLBT) - U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) is in opposition of a proposed fence around the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The idea of permanent fencing around the Capitol was suggested by Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman in response to the January 6 riot.

According to CNN, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser condemned the idea and said the city will not “accept extra troops or permanent fencing as a long-term fixture in D.C.”

Wicker says the idea would interfere with the public’s ability to visit with lawmakers.

He does, however, say the riot increased the need for better coordination among Capitol police officers.

“I am strongly opposed to the installation of permanent fencing around the U.S. Capitol complex as some have proposed,” Wicker said. “The storming of the U.S. Capitol laid bare the need for increased vigilance and greater coordination between the Capitol Police and other authorities to keep the Capitol secure. But making ‘Fortress America’ a permanent fixture of Capitol Hill would be a serious mistake. This would forever alter the public’s ability to visit with lawmakers and engage with the legislative process, which is a core feature of our democracy. I am committed to rooting out the institutional failures that allowed our Capitol complex to be overrun. I hope all involved can find a solution that will guarantee security without unnecessarily shutting out the American people.”
Sen. Roger Wicker

