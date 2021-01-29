Proposed bill could bring riverboat gambling to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If one state senator has his way, riverboat gambling could be coming to Jackson.
District 26. Sen. John Horhn has filed S.B. 2395, which would amend state statute to “authorize (gaming) aboard cruise vessels on the Pearl River within a city with a population of 150,000 or more.”
The bill has been referred to the Senate Gaming and Finance committees.
The measure would essentially open up gaming along the Pearl River in Jackson.
Jackson has approximately 161,000 residents, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures.
Boats would have to be located on the river, but within the city’s corporate limits to operate, according to the measure.
Cruise vessels would also have to meet the same requirements as boats along the Mississippi River.
Bills must pass out of the committee Feb. 2 to be considered by the full Senate.
Horhn was not immediately available for comment.
