Miss. Lottery announces end date for five scratch-off games

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced Friday the official end-date for five scratch-off games.
MLC said Friday, February 26, 2021, will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games:
- Game #14 – $25k Payday
- Game #17 – Mississippi 1-2-3
- Game #29 – White Hot 5′s
- Game #31 – Money Bags Doubler
- Game #44 – Sleigh Bill$
Players have until Thursday, May 27, 2021, to redeem the prizes for these games.
New Games
MLC announced three new games will be available for purchase at lottery retailers starting Tuesday, February 2, 2021.
$1—Lucky 7′s: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.75 Win up to $7,000!
$2—Lucky Green Tripler: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.25. Win up to $20,000!
$5—Diamond Mine 10x: Approximate overall odds are: 1:3.84. Win up to $100,000
New games are introduced on the first Tuesday of every month.
For a complete listing of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation games, visit www.mslotteryhome.com.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.