Miss. congressmen ask Pelosi to investigate National Guard troops sleeping in parking garages

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three Mississippi congressmen sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about the treatment of National Guard members during their deployment to the nation’s Capitol.
Republican Congressmen Steven Palazzo (MS-04), Trent Kelly (MS-01), and Michael Guest (MS-03) are seeking answers to why guardsmen were removed from the Capitol complex and ordered to set up camp in a nearby parking garage.
A signed copy of the letter can be found here.
Dear Speaker Pelosi:
We write to express our concern about the recent treatment of some members of the National Guard assigned to the United States Capitol complex and ask for an investigation into this matter.
We understand that Guardsmen were asked to leave the Capitol last week and were relegated to taking breaks and sleeping in parking garages. While we are pleased that the National Guard was ordered back to the Capitol and other Congressional office buildings, we are concerned about this initial directive to leave the complex, putting our men and women who have bravely protected our nation’s capital in unsuitable and disrespectful conditions.
We ask that an investigation be conducted to determine how and why the decision was made to remove Guardsmen from the Capitol complex and who ordered their removal. The National Guard has honorably served our nation with this crucial assignment, and it is imperative that we address these concerns to ensure accountability. Thank you for your attention to this important matter.
Sincerely,
Steven Palazzo
Member of Congress
Trent Kelly
Member of Congress
Michael Guest
Member of Congress
