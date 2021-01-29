MDOT uses lottery money to repave state highways

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) says that new funds from the state lottery have resulted in much-needed maintenance projects and repaved over 250 miles of highway across the state.
Officials said the roughly $80 million in lottery funds and the Mississippi Transportation Commission put a priority on pavement restoration, focusing on upgrades to aging infrastructures.
“We don’t gamble on safety. MDOT wasted no time putting these funds to use and awarded numerous projects throughout the state, many are already underway,” said Commissioner Tom King, chair, Mississippi Transportation Commission. “MDOT is very appreciative of the legislature for designating a portion of the lottery proceeds to Mississippi’s maintenance needs.”
As of December 2020, a total of 281 miles have been or will be repaved, and so far, a total of $73.4 million has been awarded for these projects statewide.
“Adequate funding is the winning ticket for a safe and efficient transportation infrastructure. These paving projects make our highways safer and make Mississippi a better place to live and work,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District. “I want to thank Gov. Tate Reeves, Speaker Philip Gunn, former Gov. Phil Bryant and our legislators during the 2018 special extraordinary session for committing $80 million in lottery proceeds that will go a long way in maintaining the state’s infrastructure.”
“Paving projects help ensure the people and businesses of Mississippi have efficient and reliable infrastructure for travel and transport of goods and services,” said Commissioner John Caldwell, Northern Transportation District. “This money isn’t just going into Mississippi’s highways—it’s going to our people as well. You will begin seeing the benefits of these projects soon.”
For more information about these or other MDOT maintenance and construction projects, visit www.MDOTtraffic.com, download the free MDOT Traffic mobile app or like and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.
