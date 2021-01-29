MDOT uses lottery money to repave state highways

“Adequate funding is the winning ticket for a safe and efficient transportation infrastructure. These paving projects make our highways safer and make Mississippi a better place to live and work,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District. “I want to thank Gov. Tate Reeves, Speaker Philip Gunn, former Gov. Phil Bryant and our legislators during the 2018 special extraordinary session for committing $80 million in lottery proceeds that will go a long way in maintaining the state’s infrastructure.”