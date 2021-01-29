Madison doctor pleads guilty to sex crime against teen

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison doctor pleaded guilty to charges of sex crimes against a teen.
Neelesh Tipnis pleaded guilty to gratification of lust, a lesser offense of sexual battery, a year after he was arrested.
Tipnis is accused of making inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old girl between December 2019 and January 2020.
The girl’s parents tipped off police when they found suspicious activity on the girl’s phone.
Gratification of lust carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.
