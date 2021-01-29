Jackson man with expunged record shocked by arrest as a convicted felon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man thought his record was cleared after expungement but wound up behind bars after a traffic stop - the charge he believed to have been erased still showed up for police.
An attorney which handles expungements shares what you need to know prevent this from happening to you.
“I pleaded with the officer and said, ‘Officer, hey, look, I’m not a convicted felon’,” said Jason Johnson.
The 40-year-old had his fraud conviction expunged but spent the weekend in jail arrested after a traffic stop for being a convicted felon with a firearm. The construction worker paid $1,500 bond to be released from the Raymond jail.
“Monday before court the officer called me, the arresting officer called me, and told me that I see now Mr. Johnson that you are not a convicted felon,” said Johnson. “It was an error on our part and you don’t have to... you know what I’m saying? I just had the judge to throw the charge out.”
Attorney Aafram Sellers recommends due diligence when having crimes removed from your record.
“An order is signed by a judge but it has to get to the proper agencies to insure that it’s been expunged,” said Sellers.
The Jackson lawyer said it’s important for you to follow up and to make sure law enforcement, court systems and state agencies have documented your expungement.
Different agencies may keep different records.
“The way to be prudent about this is for the person one, to keep a copy of that expungement order with them in their vehicle or wherever and also in a safe place at home to make sure you always have a copy of that so if this does come up it’s readily available to provide to authorities and two, follow up sometimes,” added Sellers.
He said even an arrest without a conviction can remain on your record. In the meantime, Johnson has gone to JPD and the Hinds County Court to make sure his expungement order is recorded.
