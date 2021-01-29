First Alert Forecast: seasonable Friday; mild, unsettled weekend ahead

FRIDAY: High pressure will remain in place to round out the work week across central and southwest Mississippi. After a chilly start to the day, expect highs to rebound to ‘near-normal’ levels in the 50s to lower 60s. Clouds will gradually move back into the fold overnight, though, we’ll remain dry with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: Clouds will increase amid milder air filtering into the region Saturday – temperatures could make a run for the middle to, a few, upper 60s. A few showers could sneak in during the afternoon, through the majority of the rain with our approaching front will move through overnight into early Sunday morning. Expect highs in the 60s Sunday – a mix of clouds and sun as cooler air begin to filter in.
EXTENDED PLANNER: Heading back to work and school next week, we’ll trend drier into early next week with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s Monday; 50s to the middle to upper 50s Tuesday. More rain and storm activity could emerge by the latter part of next week after another warm up into the 60s to near 70 by Thursday.
