Firefighters work to extinguish flames at Jackson apartment complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The flames at an apartment complex on Hooker Street are now under control after a fire in the building Thursday evening.
Smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the complex and a ladder truck could also be seen spraying water onto the roof.
According to Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders, there have been no reported injuries at this time and firefighters are continuing to work to extinguish all hotspots.
Fire investigators are on the scene and are conducting an investigation into the cause.
