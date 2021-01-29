Council members question JPD chief’s absence at law enforcement meeting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As Jackson sees its deadliest first four weeks in the city’s recorded history, council members remain concerned over a law enforcement meeting Wednesday that was missing its most important component: the police chief.
JPD Assistant Chief Joseph Wade told 3 On Your Side that Chief James Davis has been on vacation since Monday.
“This isn’t his first time missing a meeting,” said Jackson City Council President Aaron Banks, who chairs the Law Enforcement Ad-Hoc Committee that required Davis’ presence Wednesday.
Banks said since the city’s law enforcement ad-hoc committee started meeting in August of last year, Davis’ attendance has been spotty at best.
The city’s top cop missed at least the last two committee meetings: December 21 and Wednesday. However, it’s not clear when Davis was told about Wednesday’s meeting.
When asked, Banks couldn’t give a specific date, instead deferring to the Shanekia Mosley, the clerk of council.
Council records show the notification for the meeting was sent Monday at 10 a.m., the same day Davis’ vacation began.
“I did not know that he was going to be out of town,” Banks said, refuting any claims that he purposely called a meeting on a date when Davis would not be there.
Banks said he had planned to ask the chief several questions only he could answer, like the state of officer morale within the department and his big-picture plans for the future.
“We want to talk to the person who’s responsible for generating the goals and the vision for the department to see, you know, what other plans to address. What are you going to do different? And also, why do we have this bleeding going on within the department as far as 108 people leaving within, you know, from 2018 to 2020?” Banks said.
“Those are concerns,” he continued. “And, you know, those council members have concerns. And, you know, we are the advocates on behalf of our constituents, even though our job is legislative.”
That legislative obligation means the Jackson City Council has no power to direct employees of the mayor, meaning all Banks and others can do is ask.
Banks and fellow councilman Kenneth Stokes believe Davis’ absence represents a larger problem within the department: a lack of willingness to address certain issues when they happen, like violent crime.
“There’s no way Chief Davis wouldn’t be out here doing press conferences with all the killing taking place,” Stokes said. “The district attorney did a press conference. So how are you going to tell me the district attorney could do a press conference, Kenny Stokes was on Council and could do a press conference, but the chief does not know to do a press conference? You know that’s not right and he knows.”
Stokes believes that Davis’ silence comes at the direction of Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, as he said Monday, but has provided no proof of that.
At the same time, JPD has not held a single press conference on this year’s surge in violent crime since 2021 began. That silence, Banks said, is not good for Jacksonians as a whole.
”I’m the father and the husband in my house. And if somebody broke in and something happened, I will have to say something to my family, my daughters and my son, to give them the reassurance that they will be safe staying at home. And that’s the type of assurance we need from our leadership,” Banks said.
