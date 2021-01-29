Consider This: There Is A Crime Epidemic In Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We haven’t even made it through the first month of the year and 12 people have been murdered in Jackson.
Last year, the deadliest year ever, there were 128 people killed in the city. With that alarming loss of life, you would think there would be an outcry, a sense of urgency, a call to action, to implement new initiatives to stop this epidemic.
Yet, it’s hard to pinpoint anything significant that has been put into place to effect change. There has been a lot of finger pointing, a lot of dismissing the issues, a lot of unwillingness to speak on camera, to not address the people, to be transparent.
There has been little action and few positive results.
It’s obvious this is going to take a much larger effort than the city can handle alone… because the city can’t fix this problem alone.
To all of you who live in Clinton, Byram, Richland, Florence, Flowood, Brandon, Ridgeland, Madison or any other metro community where you feel insulated and safe from the crime happening in Jackson… wake up.
This disease doesn’t recognize city limit signs and will eventually spread across the region. We must work together for the greater good.
To Mayor Lumumba, Police Chief Davis, Council members Banks, Foote, Lee, Lindsey, Stamps, Stokes, and Tillman, Sheriff Vance, to the Hinds County Supervisors, Governor Reeves, Lieutenant Governor Hosemann, Speaker Gunn, Public Safety Commissioner Tindell, to all the state legislators whose districts are part of the metro, and all the city leaders across the region… we are at a critical crossroads in our capital city.
We need you to rally, to show solidarity, cooperation, a united front to fight this battle. The Jackson police department is hemorrhaging officers… and struggling to recruit new officers. Why?
That needs to be addressed and answered immediately. And if more boots on the ground is what is necessary to stop this madness, then perhaps the National Guard should be activated to come in until more officers are hired and the crime is under control.
We said this a few months ago: What the city is doing is not working.
Stop the insanity. We are begging, pleading with the leadership at all levels – local, state and even federal – to work together to make our capital city safe again. We will continue to do our jobs and hold you accountable until that happens.
