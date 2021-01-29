9 bills grassroots education advocates want passed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the state’s largest education non-profits is tracking Mississippi’s 2021 legislative session, ensuring lawmakers are prioritizing education.
The Parent’s Campaign, made up of 64,000 public school moms and dads, says they are thankful for the steps decision-makers have made so far, but they won’t relent in their plight.
“We are counting on our legislators to be forward-thinking in their approach to the budget and in planning for future budgets by ensuring state revenues meet the needs of our children and their teachers,” Executive Director Nancy Loome said.
Here’s a summary of bills they’re following and the progress so far:
Teacher Pay Raise
SB 2001: passed Senate Education and Appropriations Committees, passed full Senate - $37,000 starting salary for teachers with two years of experience and less ($1,110 raise); $1,000 pay raise for other certified teachers and assistant teachers (increases base salary for assistants from $14,000 to $15,000)
HB 852: passed House Education Committee - $37,000 starting salary for teachers with two years of experience and less ($1,110 raise); $1,000 pay raise for other certified teachers; $1,100 pay raise for assistant teachers (increases base salary for assistants from $14,000 to $15,100)
Teacher Shortage
SB 2267: passed Senate Education Committee - teacher license reciprocity with other states
SB 2305: passed Senate Education and Appropriations Committees - Winter and Reed Teacher Loan Repayment Program
HB 1179: passed House Education Committee - Winter and Reed Teacher Loan Repayment Program
School Funding
SB 2149: passed Senate Education Committee - holds districts harmless for average daily attendance for school funding purposes
Pre-K
SB 2664: passed Senate Education Committee - amends curriculum and reporting criteria
SB 2665: passed Senate Education Committee - increases per-student funding for Early Learning Collaboratives to a minimum of $2,500 for a full day and $1,250 for half day
HB 1123: passed House Education Committee - amends curriculum and reporting criteria; increases per-student funding for Early Learning Collaboratives to a minimum of $2,500 for a full day and $1,250 for half day
