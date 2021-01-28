15-year-old charged in double shooting

Jackson Police Department (Source: WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant | January 28, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST - Updated January 28 at 2:01 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 15-year-old is charged after a double shooting in Jackson.

Jackson Police Department charged Karmello Gaines after a shooting on Sunday afternoon on West Street near Mayes Street.

Two people were wounded: a female and male juvenile, after shots were fired into the vehicle they were in.

Gaines is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Editor’s note: JPD originally said Gaines was charged with murdering a 15-year-old, but has since retracted.

