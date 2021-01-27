Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After reaching 60 degrees today, we’ll have cooler temperatures going forward. Overnight lows tonight will be near freezing by morning. Even with sunshine Thursday, temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees. Keep in mind, there will also be a breeze tonight and tomorrow so wind chills will be in the 20s by morning and barely recover during the day. Another cold start Friday morning with temperatures in the lower 30s will lead to upper 50s and sunshine during the afternoon. This weekend looks wet with scattered showers and temperatures in the 60s. Severe weather is unlikely. Cooler, but drier weather will return next week. Highs in the 50s and lows closer to freezing. Average high is 57 this time of year and the average low is 36. Sunrise is 6:57am and the sunset is 5:30pm.