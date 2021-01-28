Reeves announces new MEMA director

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response.
During his Wednesday conference, Reeves announced that Stephen McCraney would be taking over as executive director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.
“I know he is going to provide the key leadership we need at this key agency to keep up the fight,” Reeves said.
McCraney will replace director Greg Michel, who has led the agency through one of its most tumultuous years.
That fact was not lost on Reeves, who signed a proclamation honoring Michel and his service.
“One person I can constantly lean on for exceptional work. When he says he’s going to do something, you know it’s going to happen and you know it’s going to be done right,” Reeves said.
Michel thanked Reeves for allowing him to serve, adding that he’s being replaced by “the best deputy I could have asked for.”
He said his position with MEMA has been “the most challenging job I’ve had, after 30 years in the military and private sector,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot about myself and this state. One thing that rings true is that this state comes together in bad times and I’m very honored to have served the state not only in this position but in the past year.”
Michel has led the agency through the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic and has led the agency’s response to numerous natural disasters including the 2020 Pearl River flood.
The new director will have his work cut out for him, as the state continues to ramp up efforts to vaccinate people against COVID-19.
Reeves said his goal in February is to “have the ability to do approximately 100,000 vaccines a week. That’s subject to supply.”
He said he expects the state to receive a “slight uptick in supply starting next week” in the number of first doses received. In all, about 43,000 doses are expected to come in next week, about 6,000 more than Mississippi receives each week on average.
Right now, the state is working with MEMA, the Mississippi National Guard, and the Mississippi State Department of Health to address logistical concerns at the state’s 19 drive-through sites as more second-dose appointment slots are opened.
“Next week, we’ll give 30,000 first doses and 17,000 second doses. (The week after that) we’ll give 30,000 first doses and 30,000 second doses,” Reeves said.
“Understand, it’s going to be a little more challenging because we’re doubling the number of appointments,” he said. “We have to double the capacity at our state-run sites over the next nine days.”
Meanwhile, signing up for the second dose is now expected to be less confusing.
Reeves announced that residents are now able to sign up for their second dose immediately after receiving their first shot.
However, residents will still not be able to get their second shots until at least 21 days after receiving the Pfizer vaccine or 28 days after the Moderna vaccine, Reeves said.
Through 6 p.m., January 27, 216,538 Mississippians had received vaccinations, with 194,597 having received the first dose and 21,941 having received both doses, MSDH figures show.
To register for an appointment, log onto covidvaccine.umc.edu.
Shots aside, Bishop Ronnie Crudup, with New Horizon International, was on hand to invite people to participate in an upcoming “Healing Mississippi” event on Sunday, January 31.
The statewide event is designed to give people an opportunity to pray for COVID-19 families and healthcare workers.
“We’re encouraging them to come out to pray for people with COVID-19 to be healed, them and their families. We’re also praying for these courageous healthcare workers. They’re our heroes - they’ve done a tremendous job for all of us and we know they’re tired,” Crudup said. “We believe something miraculous is going to happen.”
For more information, log onto www.healingmississippi.com.
