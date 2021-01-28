Surviving Motherhood: Pickles and Popsicles

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fox40 is featuring a local mom who created a brand new business during the pandemic, just for moms.
Pickles and Popsicles is a a community based non-profit created to support moms through every stage of the mommy-hood journey.
It offers a way for moms to sit down, reset and restart and it’s all packaged inside this cute little box.
Moms, imagine you are in the middle of a really bad day but you get a box, made just for you, designed to help you relax and restart.
That’s exactly what you will find inside a box from Pickles and Popsicles.
Whitney Batteast says, “I started thinking. ‘How can I package this to give to another mom?’ And thought about all of the things that I use. I’m an avid bath taker so I created bath salts. I mean, I can live in a tub so I personally created the bath salts that go into the box. It’s a lavender mint bath salt.”
Batteast is a mom of three. Last year, while home full time with her kids the reality of of motherhood came crashing down.
She said, “We don’t always talk about how lonely it is. How isolating it can be. How frustrating it can be and that it is absolutely 100 normal not to enjoy every moment of motherhood.”
So, she created a community for moms to be moms. A community based sisterhood of mothers who uplift and support.
Whitney said, “Having a hard mommy moment, then you can pick up the phone and call another mom and just talk through it. Have them talk you off the ledge and let you know that whatever it is that you are experiencing in that moment is completely normal and help you walk through that process.”
The box is the icing on the cake.
It’s filled with luxury spa like items each one created by a mommy business owner to remind the moms out there that it’s going to be okay.
She ends with, “Hey you got this. You deserve this. Whether you are a mom of one or a mom of 10. Whether you are a new mom or a seasoned mom it doesn’t matter. You deserve time for yourself. You deserve to feel luxurious. You deserve to be relaxed and deserve like we all deserve a reset.”
The box truly is amazing and is available to purchase for yourself for an expectant mom or for a mommy friend.
On the website, you’ll also find information that will help in all aspects of motherhood. From lactation consultants, to prenatal advice, to the mentoring program which can pair you with another mom for support.
For more information, her website is www.picklesnpopsicles.com and if you head to our website you will find all of her social media information and platforms. Also... there’s a pretty cool promo code that’s she’s offering to save a few bucks on your box.
