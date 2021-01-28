Divorce papers filed against Hinds Co. Supervisor David Archie

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Niya Hopkins has filed for divorce from Hinds County District Two Supervisor David Archie.
In her complaint, she claims Archie “has been and is guilty of adultery and habitual cruel and inhuman treatment and the plaintiff is entitled to a divorce of and form the defendant” under state code.
Hopkins’ attorney goes on to state that she “has done everything within her power to make her marriage to (the) defendant happy and successful for both parties, all to no avail.”
And that Archie’s behavior “was and is the direct and proximate cause of plaintiff’s cessation of marital relations with (the) defendant.”
Hopkins is asking for temporary custody of their minor children subject only to visitation, temporary child support, daycare expenses, alimony, court costs, and other relief.
She is also asking for a court order granting her “exclusive use and possession of the real property located at 5852 Clubview Drive,” as well as all household goods in that home, court records state.
The news comes days after a video surfaced showing Archie putting his wife’s clothes on the curb.
A peace bond was filed Monday in Hinds County Justice Court.
All local judges have recused themselves in the case. The Mississippi Supreme Court has appointed a special judge in the case.
