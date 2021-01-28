Sen. Wicker insists Trump impeachment is an ’overreach’ by democrats

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Senator Roger Wicker is opening up about his decision to vote against the impeachment of President Trump.
All but five Senate Republicans voted in favor of an effort to dismiss Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial on Tuesday, making clear a conviction of the former president for “incitement of insurrection” after the deadly Capitol siege on Jan. 6 is unlikely.
One of those votes belonged to Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker (R), but their efforts failed, which means the trial will proceed.
But that’s not stopping Wicker from being vocal about his decision.
Here’s what he told Gray TV’s Washington bureau.
“Basically this is an issue of overreach by democrats... a snap impeachment passed a day or two before president trump was going to leave office anyway... now it’s a trial of a former president. A reading to me of the constitution -- an impeachment is to remove a president and other elected officials. Trump is no longer in office... that’s why I voted in favor of dismissing. We really don’t have jurisdiction here,” Wicker said.
Senator Wicker also said impeachment should be a rarely-used tool.
He believes the trial could work against President Biden’s message of unity.
