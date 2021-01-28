Ridgeland to host flag retirement ceremony in one of last acts at old city hall

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland city officials will lower the American flag for the last time at its old city hall building Friday during a flag retirement ceremony.
The public is invited to the event, which will mark the final time the flag is taken down from the pole in front of the old Ridgeland City Hall, located at 304 U.S. 51.
On Monday, the city will raise a new flag in front of the new City Center building just a short distance up the road.
“We’re going to have our first board of aldermen meeting there Tuesday night,” Alderman-at-Large D.I. Smith said. “We’ll have a ribbon-cutting and dedication on Sunday, Feb. 14.”
Construction is wrapping up on time on the new two-story facility, which is located at the School Street and U.S. 51 intersection. In December, Mayor Gene McGee said he hoped to relocate city offices there by the first of February.
“We still have some landscaping work going on and some fine-tuning inside, but it is substantially complete,” Smith said.
Among other things, crews will be working this weekend to relocate computer and phone systems, so that they will be operable Monday morning. Earlier this week, landscaping crews were at the city center site adding final touch improvements.
“There are some things that will be moved this weekend,” Smith said. “But we will finish up business at our old city hall tomorrow and open up for business Monday morning in our new location.”
The flag retirement ceremony is slated for 4 p.m., Friday, January 29.
