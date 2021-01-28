Kenneth Stokes not seeking Jackson mayoral post

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A day after saying he was undecided, Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes says he is not running for mayor.
Stokes said he was cleared by his heart doctor to run, but not by his family. However, he will seek another term on the city council.
“When the family members say no, even though you want to say yes, you adhere to the family members,” he said. “And I thank them for giving me the opportunity to run back for the city council.”
At a press conference Thursday, the longtime councilman also said that he did not have a falling out with current Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.
Previously, Stokes had criticized the mayor and the Jackson police chief for the city’s rising crime rate.
“I have no problem with the mayor and his administration members,” Stokes said. “My problem is with the direction the city of Jackson is going.
“I am looking to support a candidate for mayor who is serious about addressing the following issues: No. 1, the record-breaking murders in Jackson. How can you not be concerned about all these killings? ... How can you make excuses?”
Stokes said the next mayor also needs to address the city’s water crisis, sewer crisis and bad roads.
He said he has not made a decision on which candidate to endorse in the mayor’s race.
Said Stokes, “Whoever we endorse, we’re gonna endorse (someone) with a commitment to make this city safe.”
