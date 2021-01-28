Jackson holds special crime meeting; Chief James Davis absent

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city leaders met Wednesday to find solutions to rising violent crime in their city. Gun violence hit record numbers last year and homicides are trending up this year.
City council members say they had questions for Jackson Police Chief James Davis on his plan to curb violent crime but he didn’t attend their law enforcement meeting.
Councilman Aaron Banks said, “It’s kind of hard to have the conversation without the top person for the job not being here.”
But yet the meeting went on.
JPD leaders shared details on their shortage of officers. They have 220 but only 198 are active patrolling the streets - 108 officers left the department in the past two years.
Assistant Chief Joe Wade said, “I remember when we were at 525 [officers] but we still had homicides during that time. But we have to build our rank and file up. We have to constantly recruit.”
Jackson police say they’re now equipping officers with laptops in the field and implementing new policies to give officers more crimefighting tools.
JPD spokesman officer Sam Brown said, “We’ve increased our technology. We have different academy classes. We’re going on our third academy class right now. We’re adding new equipment, new technology to the department as well to help our officers. Men and women out there do the best they can.”
City council members say they received information that JPD is also looking at alternatives to boost their dwindling ranks.
“We’ve gotten our direct price scale of what it would cost if we wanted to take advantage of the cops grant and what it does as far as being able to rehire officers or being able to hire officers,” said Councilman Banks.
The meeting ran nearly two hours.
The Jackson City Council members also passing resolutions supporting state legislation that would increase penalties for shooting a gun in the city and make it a felony to block block traffic for the purpose of drifting.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.