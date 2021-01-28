Hinds CC Athletic Director, longtime football coach retires

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds Community College Athletic Director Gene Murphy is retiring at the end of February.
Murphy has served as athletic director since 1997 and was head football coach from 1987 to 2003 and again from 2009 to 2017.
As head coach, Murphy led his team to nine state championships in 14 years.
“Coach Murphy has been an integral part of the Hinds Community College family and had a far-reaching influence on athletes that is immeasurable,” said Hinds Community College President Dr. Stephen Vacik.
Murphy’s teams have gone 172-76-5 in his two tenures as coach, and played in eight junior college bowl games.
“Coach Murphy was an outstanding football coach as is evidenced by his record,” said Rick Trusty, president of the Hinds Community College Athletics Alumni Chapter. “He accomplished something truly outstanding as he coached teams to win the state championship four years in a row. This brought much recognition to the college, and we will benefit from the foundation that he laid for years to come.
In 2017, the school named the field at Joe Refroe Stadium as Gene Murphy Field.
Hinds CC will begin looking for a new athletic director, with Murphy’s retirement effective February 28.
